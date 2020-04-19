Rain chances return with this active forecast

Slightly cooler Sunday…

Temperatures on Sunday were anywhere from 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Generally, most made it to the lower 50s with a few in the mid 50s. This was thanks to a cold front that moved in overnight. High pressure did set in place which gave us all of this awesome sunshine! So while it was cooler, the sun really helped. A brisk wind was out of the NW from 10-20mph. As we head into Sunday night, winds will die down a bit but clouds will generally start to increase.

Few showers/storms Monday…

Our next chance for a few t-storms comes on Monday. We have an influx of warmer air and some moisture for the morning, which will allow our temperatures to get to the low 60s. We also have a little bit of what we call “available energy” for a few t-storms to develop. As a cold front swings through in the afternoon, this available energy should allow for some showers to develop, with the possibility of a couple rumbles of thunder. As of now, I am not expecting any severe thunderstorms however. Winds will be pretty strong during the day on Monday from 15-20mph. The timing for t-storms looks to be in the afternoon/early evening, but will be scattered so not everyone will see them.

Pretty Nice Forecast…

Not a bad forecast for late April! We have a cooler day set for Tuesday with highs only near 50, but plenty of sunshine. Starting Wednesday it looks like we could see highs back into the mid to upper 60s through Friday. It’s a bit of a messy weather pattern with multiple rain chances Wed.-Fri. but the chances are slim and will NOT result in a washout or long periods of rainfall. Something to keep in mind!

Have a good rest of your weekend!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears