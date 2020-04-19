Slightly cooler Sunday

Warm and windy!

What a spring day! All of us at least got into the 60s today and fun fact, at 2:30 PM Saturday we were WARMER than Dallas, TX at 65 degrees in La Crosse. It was a windy one out there though, we saw gusts up to 40 mph across the Coulee Region. This was a main reason we were able to warm up so much. A few showers rolled through our northern counties Saturday evening as a weak cold front dropped through the area.

Nice end to the weekend…

The cold front will bring some slightly cooler air for Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NW from 5-10mph, so not as strong as Saturday. All in all, a nice but cool day.

Spring forecast…

We’re looking at a very typical forecast for late April here is the Coulee Region. Expect a nice day on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We have the slight chance for a few showers Monday night as an upper level disturbance swings through. Expect more sunshine Tuesday as high pressure sets in and highs in the low 50s. Starting Wednesday we have the chance for a few scattered showers and t-storms as we should have plenty of moisture and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. This is possible again Thursday and Friday but I am NOT expecting a washout by any means with these precipitation chances.

Have a good night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears