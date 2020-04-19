Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reaches 4,346, deaths up to 220

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose again in Wisconsin Sunday.

The number of positive tests for the disease is 4,346. That is 147 more than Saturday.

The number of Wisconsinites who have died also increased by nine on Sunday to 220.

More than 45,323 test results have come back negative since the outbreak began.

Around 27 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, which is roughly 1,190 people.

The Department of Health Services posted the new statistics on its website. Health officials update the figures each day around 2 p.m.

In Western Wisconsin, two new cases were reported in Grant County with one new case in Jackson County.

County Positive Negative Deaths Rate (Positive cases per 100K people) Case Fatality Percentage (Percentage of cases who died) Buffalo 4 132 1 30.4 25 Crawford 3 154 0 18.4 0 Grant 18 364 2 34.7 11 Jackson 12 176 1 58.5 8 La Crosse 25 1,497 0 21.2 0 Monroe 13 531 0 28/6 0 Trempealeau 1 353 0 3.4 0 Vernon 0 277 0 0 0 Figures provided by Wisconsin Deparment of Health Services

La Crosse County did not have any new cases on Sunday. The last reported new case was on April 10.

Of the 26 cases in the county, 23 are now considered recovered.

51 new tests were performed between Saturday and Sunday.

La Crosse and Monroe counties update their figures after the state does. We will update this story when those new numbers are available.