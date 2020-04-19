Van Orden gets 3rd Congressional District endorsement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican Party members endorse a former Navy SEAL in his bid for Congress.

Derrick Van Orden received nearly three-quarters of the vote during the GOP Caucus on Saturday.

Van Orden won the endorsement over Jessi Ebben.

He served 26 years in the Navy according to his campaign website. He is now retired and living on a farm in Hagar City.

At Saturday's event, Van Orden picked up endorsements from former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, former Congressman Sean Duffy, and former state Senator Dan Kapanke.

Van Orden said in a statement later, "I would like to thank our Third District Caucus for their endorsement today. This is the first step in uniting our party and our fellow Western Wisconsin neighbors to bring accountability and our values back to Washington DC. I will work tirelessly to earn this every day."

Van Orden and Ebben are candidates for the GOP place on the ballot for the 3rd Congressional District primary in August.

The winner will challenge incumbent Democratic Congressman Ron Kind in November.

