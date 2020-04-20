Ten days w/o a new case in La Crosse Co.; 153 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in Wisconsin

Ten days w/o a new case in La Crosse Co.; 153 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in WisconsinUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths attributed to the disease rose again in Wisconsin Monday.
The number of positive tests for the disease is 4,499, an increase of 153 from Sunday.
The number of Wisconsinites who died from the virus rose by ten to 230.
More than 46,000 test results have come back negative since the outbreak began.
Around 27 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, or a total of 1,211 people since the beginning of the outbreak..
The Department of Health Services posted new statistics on its website. Health officials update the figures each day around 2 p.m.
|County
|Positives
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Rate (Positive cases per 100K people)
|Case Fatality Percentage (Percent of cases who died)
|Buffalo
|4
|136
|1
|30.4
|25
|Crawford
|3
|156
|0
|18.4
|0
|Grant
|23
|406
|3
|44.4
|13
|Jackson
|12
|189
|1
|58.5
|8
|La Crosse
|26*
|1,538
|0
|21.2
|0
|Monroe
|13
|545
|0
|28.6
|0
|Trempealeau
|1
|366
|0
|3.4
|0
|Vernon
|0
|288
|0
|0
|0
*La Crosse County Health considers one case as a county case. The figure from La Crosse County is used here.
Five additional cases were reported in Grant County between Sunday and Monday.
La Crosse County has not had any new cases. They remain at 26, with 23 considered recovered. No county residents are currently hospitalized.
Monroe and other counties don't update their figures until later in the afternoon.
This story will be updated when the new figures.
