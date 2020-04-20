Local woman makes 300 masks for front line workers

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crescent woman is stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connie Ackerson has made around 300 masks on her home sewing machine.

It takes her about 20 minutes to make just one of the cloth masks…

Which will go to those fighting on the front lines.

She says she does it because she enjoys helping others.

"I love to sew, then I noticed on Facebook that they were approving of making cloth masks because of all the shortages of all the PPE for all these healthcare workers, first responders, and firemen. So I thought I have all kinds of material, I have time, I'm retired. So, I just decided to try to help out."

The masks don't just help out locally. Connie is part of the Facebook group Mask Beez, which helps get masks to health care workers and first responders across the country.