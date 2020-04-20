Early evening storm cells

Evening winds…

A strong cold front is moving to the southeast through the region, and it has produced wind gusts up to 50 mph with a few of the showers. A few more will move through this evening with the potential gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will gradually subside a bit overnight.

Temperature trends…

Highs today reached into the 60s, before showers and a few t-storms moved in, They have dropped as colder northwest winds deliver a new airmass. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday.

More warming returns…

Temperatures will rise quickly into the 60s on Wednesday and then the 50s to lower 60s through the weekend. Our next chances of rain will be starting Wednesday through Saturday. Wednesday afternoon and Friday will represent the highest probabilities.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden