LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's one more place now for boaters to access the water.

The City of La Crosse opened the East Copeland Boat Launch just north of the Clinton Street Bridge.

The landing closest to the bridge, behind the Hardee's restaurant, is open for boaters.

A second launch site to the north, near Power House Marine, is still closed.

East Copeland closed two weeks ago due to flooding.