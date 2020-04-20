Elderly Ettrick man burned fighting grass fire
ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Ettrick man has what is described as 'severe' burns Monday morning.
It happened at a residence on Emery Road in the Town of Ettrick according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
Around 10:36 a.m., an 80-year-old man was trying to put out a grass fire when he was burned.
The name of the man wasn't released.
He was airlifted from the scene by GundersenAir.
His condition wasn't made available.
The sheriff's office said a burning pile of garbage is the suspected cause of the fire.