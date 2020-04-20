WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS talk about how COVID-19 efforts are moving state closer to reopening

News app viewers can watch here

Governor Tony Evers is holding a news conference at 1:30 pm to discuss how efforts so far in the fight against COVID-19 are setting the stage for reopening the state. He'll be joined by the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

"Together, we saved lives. And together, we will save more." #DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm will talk about how we're turning the dial to start reopening the state at today's 1:30 media briefing.

Watch it live on YouTube: https://t.co/0Zu8RBb9Xv pic.twitter.com/X5TcYaKUng — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 20, 2020

This will be followed at 2:30 pm as the La Crosse County Health Department provides and update on local efforts against COVID-19.

You can watch live on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.