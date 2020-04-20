WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers, DHS talk about how COVID-19 efforts are moving state closer to reopening
News app viewers can watch here
Governor Tony Evers is holding a news conference at 1:30 pm to discuss how efforts so far in the fight against COVID-19 are setting the stage for reopening the state. He'll be joined by the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
This will be followed at 2:30 pm as the La Crosse County Health Department provides and update on local efforts against COVID-19.
MORE: Wisconsin Tavern League calls for opening bars by May 1
You can watch live on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US