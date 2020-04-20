FBI offers reward for conviction in South Dakota murders

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a double murder case on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation. The agency says 63-year-old Delmas Traversie Jr. and 39-year-old Carmen Charger were killed at a house in Eagle Butte during a snowstorm in March 2019. No cause or manner of the deaths was released. The FBI is asking anyone who was in or around the house from March 13-15 last year to contact the agency at the Minneapolis Field Office. Eagle Butte is the headquarters of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.