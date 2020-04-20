Festival Foods working hard to keep the shelves stocked

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) If you're worried about store shelves being empty during this time, Festival Foods in Holmen wants to assure patrons that they are working overtime to keep shelves stocked.

Some food processing plants across the country have shut down due to the pandemic, causing a noticeable lack of supply, especially in meats. To combat the shortage, Festival Foods has ramped up their shelf-stocking efforts.

Holmen store director, Mark Przywojski says while you may not be able to find your favorite brand of product right now, there is still plenty of product on the shelves, "It is safe to shop here. We are going to have the majority of the things on your list, you might have to substitute an item or two here but we will have the commodity," said Przywojski. "We might not have Kraft macaroni and cheese that day, but we will have other types. We will have Velveeta, or something similar."

Festival Foods in Holmen will now be open from 5 AM until 10 PM.

They encourage elderly shoppers to shop early in the morning.