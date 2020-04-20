Geranium flower sale to benefit scholarships for nursing students attending local schools

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Health care providers across the nation and globally are at the forefront of this pandemic.

Gene and Lori Bauer, owners of Longhorn Valley Greenhouse, and the Franciscan Healthcare Facility are putting on their 40th annual Geranium Sale. The purpose of the sale is to raise money for scholarships for nursing students at Western Technical College and Viterbo University.

With state-mandated COVID-19 safety protocols in place, geranium orders will be run as a pre-order online and be delivered to local health care providers. The deliveries will take place the week of May 13 - 15.

Carey Croner, Co-chair for the Geranium Sale, said this pandemic had shown the world how vital medical personnel genuinely are.

"This is a very difficult for people, and flowers are so therapeutic." Croner said. "We think it would be beneficial to get these flowers to our local health care providers."

Pre-orders will start Wednesday, April 22- May 6.

Visit the website here to order flowers. Orders include at $25 minimum to order. Prepayment is required. Longhorn Valley Greenhouse will accept MasterCard, VISA, and Discover cards.