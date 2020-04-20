Government aid now a reality for struggling dairy farmers

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The dairy industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, with some farmers even resorting to dumping their milk. After a tough few months, help is on the way.

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association John Umhoefer says that we have a situation where there is just too much milk in the United States. "I think it's fair to call this a crisis in the dairy industry," said Umhoefer.

The Schlintz family near Bangor sees this first hand on their farm. Liza Schlintz says this farm has been around for over 100 years, and these are some of the toughest times. "Right now we are not profiting in the dairy industry. We lose money every day that we are open," said Schlintz. "To be able to carry on traditions that have been in my family for generations is really important to me."

Dairy is a $45 billion industry in Wisconsin, and it's really hurting right now. With schools and restaurants shut down, many farmers have no one to sell their milk to.

"About 50% of what we sell goes into food service, into restaurants and into schools, and institutions," said Umhoefer.

With great uncertainty, most farmers don't have many options left, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"Thankfully USDA has stepped in just last Friday. They have decided to spend about $3 billion on getting money to dairy farmers who really in many cases are just at the end of their ropes so they do need this assistance. And they are going to purchase $100 million worth of dairy products each month," said Umhoefer.

He adds that they are going to distribute those goods to food banks and feeding programs. "So it's a win for the dairy farmer and a win for people out there that are hungry."

This is a step in the positive direction, but there is still a long way to go said Umhoefer. "If we can get to a state where we are safe enough as a country to re-open restaurants and re-open schools, then we will get back to all the dairy products we make in Wisconsin and other states are able to move back into the channels."

You can click here to read more about the USDA assistance program.