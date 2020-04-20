Iowa plant reopens after testing shows 177 workers infected

An Iowa beef processing plant that was idled after a coronavirus outbreak resumed production Monday, one day after the state said 177 workers there have tested positive.The Iowa Premium plant in Tama, owned by National Beef, had suspended production for most of the month after the company confirmed that multiple workers had the virus.On Sunday, the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said that 177 out of more than 500 National Beef workers have tested positive for coronavirus.A woman who answered the phone at the plant confirmed that production resumed Monday. A National Beef spokesman said last week that its plan to resume production April 20 hadn’t changed. The company hasn’t responded to inquiries since then.