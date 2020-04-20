Iowa sheriff investigating death of woman found in house

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a house near Grimes over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that deputies, firefighters and medics were called to the house Sunday morning for a report of a death. Officials say arriving deputies and medics found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive in the home, along with her 46-year-old fiance. Authorities have not released the name of the woman or given details on how she died. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal of Investigation are investigating the death and interviewing possible witnesses.