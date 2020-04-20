JBS shuts down Minnesota pork plant hit by COVID-19 outbreak

JBS USA says it’s temporarily shutting down its big pork processing plant in southwestern Minnesota because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers. It’s the third plant JBS has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest in a string of closures by other companies nationwide. Bob Krebs is president of JBS USA Pork. Krebs says the Worthington plant is critical to local hog producers and the U.S. food supply and that he didn’t make the decision lightly. The plant employs more than 2,000 people and slaughters 20,000 hogs per day. JBS will continue to pay workers during the closure.