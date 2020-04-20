Judge frees man linked to neo-Nazi plot to deface synagogues

A New Jersey man linked to a neo-Nazi group called The Base has been freed from jail several months after his arrest on federal charges that he coordinated a plot to vandalize synagogues with anti-Semitic graffiti. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of New Jersey says 19-year-old Richard Tobin was released on $100,000 bond last Wednesday. A federal magistrate ordered Tobin to remain under house arrest while he awaits trial. A criminal complaint says Tobin communicated online with other members of The Base and directed them to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin last year.