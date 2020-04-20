Kane Street Community Garden looking for volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) If you are looking for a way to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, The Kane Street Community Garden is looking for volunteers.

The community garden located at 804 Kane Street was established in 1998 and produces, on average, 30,000 pounds of fresh organically- grown vegetables each year. Due to the pandemic volunteer numbers have been low, but with the weather warming up they hope members of the community will get out and help all while keeping a safe social distance and working outside.

Garden coordinator, Todd Huffman says he feels the need for food will be at an all-time high this summer, "The goal is to grow this food, and we even have a goal to try to raise thirty thousand pounds and give it all out for free," said Huffman. "So I think there will be a big need with people who have been laid off and such so if you want to help grow that food come on over."

The garden is open Monday through Saturday. To volunteer, all you need to do is show up.