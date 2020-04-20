La Crosse offering brush pickup service April 27-May 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is offering residents a chance to help with cleaning yards this spring.

Beginning April 27 through May 1, the city will pick up bundled brush from the curb each day.

The city asks that brush not be more than four feet in length, bundled with a cotton string, and not weigh more than 50 pounds.

They won't accept stumps, logs, or root balls.

At other times, residents may take their brush to the city's drop-off site on Isle la Plume Monday through Friday from 11 am to 7 pm.