Midwest Music Fest going virtual in May

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Midwest Music Fest, one of the many events affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, has shifted to an online show this year.

Midwest Music Fest 2020 At Home is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 8-9.

More than 50 acts are performing during the two-day festival, streamed through the fest's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages. All streams are free to watch. Performance times will be announced closer to the event.

Their website said they're also planning on streams including "planned wellness events connected to mental health initiatives and children's programming.

They're also asking viewers to help raise funds to continue the event.