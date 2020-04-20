Minnesota: Nine deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - In the last 24 hours, there were nine new reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

There were also 114 new cases of the virus in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated their figures late Monday morning.

Total positive cases number 2,470. 237 cases are now in the hospital. Slightly more than half, 126, are in intensive care.

The number of patients, the state said, not needing isolation anymore is 1,202.

Neither Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties announced additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 11 0 Houston 1 0 Winona 61 10 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department o Health

This story was corrected to show the number of deaths