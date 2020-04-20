 Skip to Content

New week with an active pattern, thunder possible today

A changing weather pattern in the upper atmosphere which will bring active weather to the surface
Increasing chance for precipitation towards the evening commute
Localized heavy rain is possible but will be quick moving so accumulations should remain under half an inch
Not only will it be a rainy day, but it will be a gusty today to make it feel a little cooler
That pattern continues with upticks in the chances for rainfall this week...

Starting with changes…

The weekend sunshine will return for the first few hours of the day. Then temperatures will quickly warm the surface into the 60s with the help of the southerly wind. Yet, the southerly winds will become breezy heading into the afternoon. Winds could gust to 35 mph and winds will stay strong for the rest of the day into your Tuesday.

Then your afternoon forecast picks up speed. With a cold front sliding in from the north, the chance increases for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop around 2 pm. They will be more likely towards the evening commute for along and south and I-90. But, the storms will be non-severe storms with a quick round of heavy rain. Then rain will dissipate into the overnight.

Quick return…

Then behind this system, clearing will bring a sunny spring day. But, it will be much cooler behind this system. Winds will stay strong, not gusty but at least paired with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be within the lower 50s.

Less confidence…

Wednesday and Thursday will include isolated chances for thunderstorms to be possible. Again, as of this morning, non-severe storms but daytime heating will bring highs in the 60s. Which when we get the warmer surface, it will allow for storms to more easily develop.

Then heading towards Friday it will be a bit cooler, with less chance for thunder. Lack of sunshine and cooler air will keep mainly light showers possible.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

Alyssa Triplett

