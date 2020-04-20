On-duty Linn County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

An on-duty Linn County sheriff’s deputy working at the Linn County Correctional Center has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday that the deputy showed up for work at the center on Thursday evening symptom-free, but left work near the end of his shift when he began displaying symptoms, including a high fever, and was tested. He is to remain in self-isolation until he meets guidelines for returning to work. The sheriff’s office says the deputy did not expose any inmates to the virus, but that 11 coworkers were exposed. The sheriff’s office says those coworkers will continue to report for duty as long as they remain asymptomatic.