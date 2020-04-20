Pandemic leads to less traffic, good news for road construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fewer people are hitting the roads due to the pandemic, which may prove beneficial to construction and maintenance projects this spring and summer.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, traffic volume has decreased by about 45 percent since the beginning of March, on some weekends even reaching a 60 percent drop.



DOT officials said those empty roadways could make construction and maintenance projects finish up faster by allowing more lanes to be closed at one time on major roadways, and having all-around safer conditions for workers.



In busier areas, maintenance usually takes place in the middle of the night when fewer vehicles are on the road, but now crews can work more hours, hastening the process.

"We couldn't bring down a three lane interstate to one lane to patch the middle lane," said Mark Kantola, communications manager with the DOT. "What we're able to do now with the decreased traffic volume is do that work during the day. So we're able to get that done without having to have crews go and do it at night. So it kind of speeds up the maintenance process."



Kantola added that if the trend continues, some counties might also be able to add more maintenance projects to their schedule.