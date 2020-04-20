Porch Pirates prey on deliveries during the pandemic

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Coronavirus may be making it easier for porch pirates to strike.

As home deliveries of groceries and packages increase during the pandemic, so is reported theft on those items.

The need for social distancing encourages more delivery workers to leave packages unattended and as a result, the La Crosse Police Department is seeing an uptick in porch theft.

"With the increase number of people that are staying at home because of the safer at home order, we are seeing a number of people who are utilizing online services to get their things delivered to them. Unfortunately, if they're not out there and not paying attention to when they're being delivered, we have seen an increase in theft," said La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh.

"Give the police department a call. We still are out actively investigating these types of incidents. Certainly, if we have somebody that's out there stealing and taking things that don't belong to them, we want to know about it and we want to try and get out there and intervene before the problem becomes a bigger one," added Sgt. Walsh.