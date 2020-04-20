Trump says he’ll ‘suspend immigration,’ offers no details

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he'll sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.

He is offering no details on what he is referring to and the White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.