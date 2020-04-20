WI National Guard troops to staff additional testing sites

MADISON (WKOW) -- Approximately 225 additional Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized Sunday to establish additional specimin collection teams in support of Wisconsin’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services requested Wisconsin National Guard support to establish additional sites and COVID-19 mobile testing site capacities at locations that have not been determined.



A team of approximately 30 Wisconsin National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen previously established a mobile testing site at a senior living facility in Sheboygan April 5. The Guard team tested staff and residents at that facility, and another team was sent Saturday to the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin to establish a mobile testing site to collect specimens from staff and inmates there.



Two additional teams consisting of nearly 20 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen each, began establishing specimen collection sites in Milwaukee Monday in support of two community health centers.