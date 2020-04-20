Young climate activists slowed by pandemic, but not defeated
Young climate activists galvanized their movement in 2019 with school strikes and massive global marches last September. The coronavirus pandemic has foiled plans for even larger marches on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. But they are vowing to continue the fight, using their digital devices until they can get back to their in-person organizing. In the United States, young activists also plan to continue to push climate as an issue in the presidential election.