A friendly reminder, free lunch is provided to kids daily

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District is providing free school lunches to kids around town to 32 sites.

The lunches will be given to kids daily.

All parents or kids have to do is show up and pick up the free food. The lunches are packed with breakfast and lunch, along with a couple of extra added snacks to help tide kids over for the next day.

Kinsey Gibbs, the Assistant Nutrition Manager for Northwoods Elementary School, said the district is hoping to start handing out lunches over the weekend.

"I'm thankful that we can do this every day for kids," Gibbs said. "It is nice to see the kids come up to the bus and get their lunches and see how they are doing. It makes a good routine for them too."

If parents are not able to meet at lunch, drop off sites, deliveries to your home are available. Please call 608-789-5880 to speak to someone for more information.