As virus cases surge, Iowa launches program to boost testing

Gov. Kim Reynolds is announcing a plan to dramatically increase the state’s capacity to test citizens for the coronavirus, which has lagged behind many other states.Under the Test Iowa plan, the state’s 3.2 million residents will be asked to complete an online health assessment. Those who have symptoms or who have been exposed to people with coronavirus will be eligible for free testing at drive-through sites. The state will alert the contacts of those who test positive.Reynolds said the state has signed a contract to purchase 540,000 tests over the next six months. The governor said that will increase the state’s testing capability by 3,000 tests per day.