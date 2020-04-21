Ashley laying off, furloughing employees

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture is cutting its workforce amid the economic fallout over COVID-19.

The company sent a letter to the state's Department of Workforce Development saying they are laying off a dozen workers and furloughing 58 more.

Ashley also said in the letter they are consolidating operations by moving 134 employees from their Whitehall plant to Arcadia.

They said all furloughed workers will retain all benefits. Those transferring to Arcadia have the same terms and conditions of employment as their positions in Whitehall.

The letter said the moves are triggered by health concerns and related economic impacts surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.