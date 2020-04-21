Audit finds improper purchases by southeast Iowa deputy

A state audit has found a former Southeast Iowa sheriff’s deputy made more than $7,400 in improper purchases with county money including buying bullets for a personal gun, computers and drones. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says former Des Moines County Chief Deputy Jeff White returned about $3,100 worth of items he bought but more $4,200 worth of items could not be located. Some of the items that remain unaccounted for include an Apple computer and ammunition. White retired from the sheriff’s office in December 2018 after some of the purchases were challenged.