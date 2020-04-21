Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival won't happen this year.

A victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers cited safety fo all involved in the event.

“Everyone's safety is of utmost importance to us,” said Heidi Odegaard, Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival event coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System. “Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club expresses our appreciation to those who planned to paddle, volunteer, or donate in support of young people and breast cancer survivors in the community. Your efforts and ongoing support do not go unnoticed."

The event, which raises money to support youth and breast cancer survivors in the La Crosse area, was scheduled for June 20.