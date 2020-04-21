Black River Falls Fire Chief retires

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Steve Schreiber, the fire chief of the Black River Falls Fire Department is retiring next month.

Schreiber served a total of 33 years and 7 months as a public employee. He said his passion for the job came in 1980 as he started as he joined the Alma Center Volunteer Fire Department.

Throughout his career, Schreiber has had many jobs-as a first responder, police officer, and eventually the fire chief in 2003.

Schreiber remarked on his retirement stating, "I never thought this day would come, and still find it very hard that it has. I am excited about my impending retirement, but the decision is bittersweet as well. Aside from my immediate family, I cannot think of a family I am happier and more proud to have been a part of which, is our nation's fire service family! It has been an amazing journey with some very sad memories, but many more great memories."

Schreiber also wants to thank the Black River Falls community for all their support throughout the years.

His retirement is effective May 15.