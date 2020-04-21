Continued support for families in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW ) - There is a continual show of support for families in the La Crosse community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larry McMahon, the Dean of Students at Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori, said the school provides a year-round food pantry. Still, the need for food during this crisis continues to grow. The staff spends $1,200 a week on food from the food pantry budget.

When schools were told to close, Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori School staff contacted parents and asked if they had emergency food.

McMahon said the list of families that needed food was at 85 and jumped to 117 families because of the crisis.

"It is heart-warming to see how food and other donations we have already received and continue getting from the community," McMahon said. "Everyone's goal is to give back to our families."

The donated food comes from the community, The Hunger Task Force, and other companies.

General Mills donated food items to different campuses around the country including UW- La Crosse. The university turned around and shared this donated food to other local schools.

Christy Ihrke, the Marketing Manager for Chartwells Dining Services at UW- La Crosse, said the university is ecstatic to do anything to help the community.

"We are in this together. I know everybody says that but we are in this together and if we stick together and join efforts we can get through this," Ihrke said. "La Crosse is going to become a much stronger community because of this."

Braden Nissen, a Marketing Intern for Altra Federal Credit Union, said the financial institution raised money for the cause through work contributions from its employees. The dollars raised were used to purchase food for families.

"We are so excited there is just so much food we can contribute to this cause," said Nissen.

The food collected will be sent to families every Wednesday, as long as funding is still available and donations continue to roll in.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Larry McMahon by email at Lmcmahon@LaCrosseSD.org

McMahon said non-perishables, produce, (toothpaste) toiletries, children's books, and monetary donations are all accepted, but mainly food donations.