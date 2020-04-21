Earth Day, 50 years later: A special presentation

(WKOW) - Wednesday is Earth Day, a worldwide observance with its roots in Wisconsin. The world first celebrated Earth Day on April 22, 1970.

That year -- many places across the country hosted a week full of educational events -- rallies and calls to action. Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson inspired the movement.

"I think still, there's a feeling of earth days belonging to everybody, and that everyone can do something and call it Earth Day, which I think is something that the Gaylord Nelson would applaud and be happy to see."

Like everything else, the Coronavirus has forced some changes to Earth Day plans.

Organizations have had to move events online. Our special report "Earth Day: 50 years" Wednesday 4/22 at 6:30 p.m. on WXOW.