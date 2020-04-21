Earth Day photo contest chance to win $50 gift card

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - April 22nd is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an observance that began thanks to former Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson.

This week there's still time to cash in on the celebration locally, by participating in a photo/video contest sponsored by Earth Day, I.M. SustainaBull. Those who enter will have a chance to win one of five $50 gift certificates from Downtown Mainstreet donated by I.M. SustainaBull.

How to participate:

Take a photo or video of a sight or sound of springtime in the Coulee Region (includes southwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa).

Upload one photo or video (up to 30 seconds) of nature including wildlife, plants, or landscapes.

Upload submissions to the I.M. SustainaBull Facebook page: @IMSustainaBull.

The contest ends on Friday, April 24. A random drawing will be held on Sunday, April 26, with winners announced on I.M. SustainaBull’s Facebook page on Monday, April 27.

For further information regarding contest rules, park openings and closures, and COVID-19 precautions, go to: https://suslax.blogspot.com/2020/04/official-rules-for-i.html

