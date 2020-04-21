How to keep your heart healthy during the pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Health experts are encouraging people with heart conditions to take necessary precautions to protect their health during the pandemic.

According to Dr. Steve Kopecky of Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota, people with heart disease and other underlying health conditions are at high risk of becoming seriously ill if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Kopecky told News 18 there are a number of steps that should be taken to protect your heart, such as maintaining a healthy diet and weight, exercising, and keeping up with prescription medication.

"Do everything you can do to reduce inflammation and irritation of your tissues," said Kopecky. "Eating right, exercising, practicing better stress techniques, blood pressure control, all those things lower inflammation or irritation of your tissues."

Kopecky also recommends for heart patients to get a flu vaccine, because it could reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. He said the fewer people that contract and spread the flu will allow more medical resources to be available for treating COVID-19 patients.