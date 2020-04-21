Iowa launches program to boost testing as virus cases surge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a plan to dramatically increase Iowa's capacity to test for the coronavirus, after lagging behind other states.

Under the Test Iowa plan, the state's 3.2 million residents will be asked to complete an online health assessment. Those who have symptoms or who have been exposed to the coronavirus will be eligible for free tests at drive-thru sites.

The state will alert the contacts of those who test positive. Reynolds says Iowa has signed a contract to purchase 540,000 tests over the next six months. She says that it will increase the state's testing capability by 3,000 tests per day.