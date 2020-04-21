Iowa pork plant reopens after outbreak; a 2nd begins testing

DES MOINES (AP) - One Iowa pork plant at the center of a major coronavirus outbreak is reopening as another began testing all employees to learn the scope of their infections.

Tyson Foods resumed limited operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, where more than 200 workers have become infected and at least two have died.

The plant, which has about 1,400 employees, had been shut down for two weeks after reporting the outbreak.

In northern Iowa, Wright County officials reported that 16 employees at a pork processing facility run by Prestage Foods of Iowa have tested positive. Mass testing at the plant began Monday.