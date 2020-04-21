‘It’s a political power grab:” Evers pushes back over lawsuit to overturn Safer at Home

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Gov. Tony Evers late Tuesday pushed back on Republican legislative leaders who earlier in the day announced they would file suit with the state Supreme Court to overturn the Safer at Home extension.

He called it "a political power grab."

Gov. Evers said it was an extraordinary day, unlike any he's witnesses as governor or before he was governor.

"People's lives should always come first," Evers said. "Legislative Republicans have said, 'our political power is more important than your health.'"

"I'm saddened by the response. Not one word about who who's died. Not a word about who's working hard."

"It's about power," Evers said. "And if they win, they get it."