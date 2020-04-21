Longtime Milwaukee TV reporter Mike Anderson dies at 67

Longtime Milwaukee television reporter and anchor Mike Anderson has died. He was 67. WISN-TV says Anderson died suddenly Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. WISN’s president and general manager says Anderson was not feeling well Monday and went to the hospital that night. The TV station did not provide a cause of death. Anderson joined WISN in 1981 from Seattle and covered many news events, including the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which struck his hometown of New Orleans. Anderson produced reports on racial inequality, political upheaval and inner-city violence. Anderson retired from ABC affiliate WISN in 2017.