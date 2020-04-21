Nebraska man killed in Dixon County 2-vehicle crash

Sheriff’s investigators say a man died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash just north of Allen in northeastern Nebraska. The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened Saturday when an eastbound car collided with a westbound pickup truck on U.S. Highway 20. The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car, 66-year-old Rodney Bressley, of Winside, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Two people in the truck, 53-year-old Benjamin Galvin and 48-year-old Terrie Galvin, both of rural Laurel, were taken to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital with serious injuries.