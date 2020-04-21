Nebraska unveils plan to boost virus testing as cases rise

Nebraska will dramatically increase the number of people tested for the coronavirus over the next few weeks using a program that was recently launched in Utah and Iowa. Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging residents to visit testnebraska.com, a website that will allow them to get a free, voluntary health assessment. People who have symptoms, have been exposed to the coronavirus or have traveled to hot spots will be eligible for free drive-thru tests. The partnership with a coalition of private companies will allow the state to test up 3,000 residents per day in about five weeks, up from its current average of 600 to 800 tests.