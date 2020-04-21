Police: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run acted intentionally

Des Moines police allege a man intentionally ran over and killed a Des Moines college instructor. Police also allege in newly released court documents that 49-year-old Jason Sassman was using meth on April 5 when he hit 38-year-old Lauren Rice as she walked her dog, which also died. Rice was an instructor at Des Moines Area Community. The Des Moines Register reports that police say Sassman believed Rice was a criminal about to kill someone. Sassman is charged with first-degree murder and animal neglect. He is being held at Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond.