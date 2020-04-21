Public health officials ask the public to not host any rummage or garage sales

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - During the spring and summer months, it is a popular time for people to host garage sales. Public health officials ask the public to hold off on this tradition to keep everyone safe.

Many have taken the Safe At Home Order (quarantine) to de-clutter their homes. Yard sales do not fall under as an essential activity.

Kayleigh Day, the Community Health Educator for the Monroe County Health Department, said people are allowed to sell items by mail.

"Public health officials need people to hang on to those unwanted items this year a little bit longer than usual," Day said. "Staff at the Monroe County Health Department appreciate everyone's efforts to keep everyone in our community safe."

