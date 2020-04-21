Shilling stepping down as Senate Democratic Leader

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Senator Jennifer Shilling said Tuesday that she is leaving her position as Senate Democratic Leader.

She said in a statement that she's leaving the post on Friday.

In announcing her decision, she said she will remain as a senator representing the 32nd District for the rest of her third term in the senate.

Earlier this month, Shilling said she would not run for another term.

“It has been an honor to serve in the Senate and I’ve been humbled that my Democratic colleagues put their trust in me to lead our caucus these past five years. As a team, we’ve worked together to fight for our shared values, hold Republicans accountable, and usher in a new era of Democratic leadership with a fresh slate of statewide constitutional officers.

“Given my recent announcement of non-candidacy, I believe new leadership in our caucus at this time will help to best represent our constituents and put Democrats in the best position to be successful in the months and years to come."

She was first elected Senate Democratic Leader in 2015.