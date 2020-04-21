‘Six’ star, Viterbo grad copes with Broadway shutdown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Right now, a professional actress with ties to La Crosse is dealing with the shutdown of Broadway.

Broadway newcomer Samantha Pauly, a 2012 Viterbo graduate, is starring in the new pop musical "Six." The show had begun to hold preview performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York in February. On the day "Six" was officially set to open on Broadway, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a ban on large gatherings in the state of New York. This caused all Broadway theatres to go dark until April 13.

"I think we were all excited for it to be open and to have the party. We wouldn't have to have rehearsals anymore. We could all just settle in. We were all just going to start doing what we do best," said Pauly.

A few days before shows were set to resume, Broadway's suspension was extended to June. During this time of uncertainty, Pauly is coping with quarantine in a creative way. She is posting a video every day on her Instagram account singing a song requested by fans. Pauly said her song a day challenge has given her way to interact with people, sing both old and new repertoire, and it keeps her on a schedule each day.

"At first, I was filming these songs at random times of the day. Now, I kind of lay out my day around this. I wake up, I workout, maybe do an interview or a Zoom Q&A session. Regardless, I have to film my song and post it by 4 o'clock. I post at 4 o'clock every day to give me some regularity. Once that's done, I can just hang out for the rest of the day and do whatever," said Pauly.

Samantha said that during this break, she's had more time to relax, read, hang out with her sister who lives next door, and spend more quality time with her greyhound, Dale. However, she is still making time to keep up with her "Six" castmates.

"We talk almost every single day. We have a group text thread. Even if it has been a day or two since we've talked, usually one person will chime in and check to see how everyone's doing," said Pauly.

While Samantha is patiently awaiting her return to Broadway, she is also occupying her time by doing private online vocal coaching sessions. If you are interested in booking a session with Samantha, you can go to the Artists and Beyond website.