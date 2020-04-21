Storm shelters and COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With severe weather season underway, ReadyWisconsin says it's essential that people reevaluate their storm shelter plans due to COVID-19.

While the pandemic remains a serious threat to community health, a dangerous tornado tracking towards your town is a much bigger threat to your safety.

Houston County Emergency Management Director Olivia Denney that it's important to practice social distancing, but it shouldn't prevent you from seeking shelter during a powerful storm. "If you have to break that social distance barrier to protect yourself in the immediate instance, that is OK," said Denney. "The most important thing when it comes to severe weather, tornadoes, etc. is your immediate life safety."

Emergency management offices across the state want to be clear.

"The virus, while it is dangerous, is not as dangerous as a tornado barreling down on top of you and you needing to congregate in a location that is safest for you," said Denney.

This might not change the way families shelter at home, but if you normally rely on a community shelter during severe weather, you need to find alternate plans. Many shelters and government maintained buildings are closed, so thinking through your shelter location is important now and not in the moment.

This is a fairly new concern, so we reached out to local emergency management offices, but right now there is no definite answer as to what shelters will be open. They noted the conversation is being brought up to their cities and we will bring you updates when we hear from them.

For now, plan out a nearby sturdy building that has a windowless interior room if sheltering at home is not a good option.